Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 376 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VFH stock opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

