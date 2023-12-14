Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $79.53 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

