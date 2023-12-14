Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $11.51 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

