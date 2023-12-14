Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,018 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $242.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.91 and its 200 day moving average is $249.30.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

