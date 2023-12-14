Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $208.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $221.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

