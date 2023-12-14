Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 83.7% in November

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 344,277 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 302,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 115,961 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,777 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

