Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $161.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.07.

OC stock opened at $146.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.28. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

