Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys 2,714 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

BATS:CALF opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

