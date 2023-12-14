Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

FUN stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after purchasing an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 930,021 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

