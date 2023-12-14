Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $997,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOR opened at $52.79 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

