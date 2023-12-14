Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metals Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE MTAL opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.