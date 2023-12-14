Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 874 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

