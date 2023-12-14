Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 9,324 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 999,209 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Infinera by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Infinera by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,966,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of INFN opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Infinera

About Infinera

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.