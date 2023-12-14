Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $349.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $91.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

