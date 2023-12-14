Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

