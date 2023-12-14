Global Assets Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $215.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.50 and a 200-day moving average of $204.04. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $161.00 and a 12-month high of $233.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

