Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $768,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 116,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 738,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,362,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

