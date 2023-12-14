Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires 7,071 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 300.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $19.36 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.