Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.38

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.38 and last traded at $140.10, with a volume of 305140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.56.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,229 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,215,360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after purchasing an additional 55,326 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,527 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 354,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,818 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,512 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

