Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $25.93 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

