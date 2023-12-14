Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

AR stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,226,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 765.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 3,835,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.