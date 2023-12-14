Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

PK opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 530,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

