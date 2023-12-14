Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

