Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of ZLAB opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.04. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 81,968.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zai Lab by 15.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zai Lab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

