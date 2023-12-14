IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Declares — Dividend of $0.15

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

IRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $551.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.87. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $88,920.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,909. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 16.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 605.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

