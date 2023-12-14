TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TSE TVK opened at C$42.00 on Thursday. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$752.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.23.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.