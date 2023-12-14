Rithm Capital Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Rithm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.84. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 129,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,668,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,370,000 after purchasing an additional 70,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 184,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 366.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

