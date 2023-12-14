WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

WD-40 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 65.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $240.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $157.52 and a 12-month high of $245.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

