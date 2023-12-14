Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 146.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.