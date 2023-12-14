Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 114,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $5,700,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

