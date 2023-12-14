Transcontinental Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Transcontinental from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Transcontinental Company Profile
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 4 BUY-rated high-yield stocks with at least 25% of upside
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.