BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$31.29 million for the quarter.
