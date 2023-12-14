Essential Utilities, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.307 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 61.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

