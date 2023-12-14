BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DHF opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

