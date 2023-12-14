Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 165.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of ADC opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,745. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

