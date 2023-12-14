SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.63 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

