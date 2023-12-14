Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 16,376 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,920.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.42 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

