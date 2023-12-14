Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 3,528 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $225.92 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.83 and its 200 day moving average is $209.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

