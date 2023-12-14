Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 1,148 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $193.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

