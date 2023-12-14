Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,424.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,907.38 and a one year high of $3,433.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,035.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,960.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

