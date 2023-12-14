Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.16% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

