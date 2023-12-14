Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
