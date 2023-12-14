Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 520 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after acquiring an additional 498,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

