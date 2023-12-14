iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

