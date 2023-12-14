Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0697 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

