Red Spruce Capital LLC Trims Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $89,157,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.44.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.6 %

MDB stock opened at $411.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.62. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.59 and a fifty-two week high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,511 shares of company stock worth $106,912,229 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

