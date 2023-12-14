Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 160,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $664,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,960 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $220.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.81.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,969.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

