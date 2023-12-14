Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after buying an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,588,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,891,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,072,294 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE J opened at $128.92 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.34.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

