Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.64% from the stock’s current price.
Talen Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TLNE opened at $58.05 on Thursday. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.
About Talen Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Talen Energy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 4 BUY-rated high-yield stocks with at least 25% of upside
Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.