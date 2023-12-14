Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Boosted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.24.

NYSE TREX opened at $75.46 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

